Spicy Tuna Salad (Inuit style)

You do not need to be close to the North Pole to enjoy this salad. This is one recipe that not only provides your family with a nourishing salad, but can help with future health. Tuna fish has the essential Omega-3 fatty acids for a healthy heart. After all, 5,000 years of Eskimo cuisine can’t be wrong! Remember that the degree of spiciness can be altered by using less chili powder.

Cooking Method

Quickly cook the tuna meat in the wok, or use tinned tuna after draining for a while. Mix sugar, lime juice, chili powder and fish sauce. Then add ground rice, fresh shallots, tuna meat and mix well. Add coriander, roasted garlic, kaffir lime leaf, and mix and toss gently. Top the salad with fried lemon grass. Serve with fresh lettuce leaves and other seasonal vegetables such as string bean, cucumber and basil leaf.