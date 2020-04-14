Pattaya relocates its homeless problem from beach to sidewalks

Pattaya’s homeless are now bedding down in front of closed shops and restaurants after being kicked off the beach as part of the coronavirus lockdown.







Residents complained that the indigent weren’t wearing masks, thus posing a risk of spreading Covid-19.

Rather than tackle its homeless problem, local officials simply relocated them as they attempted to show they were battling the coronavirus by closing the beach.

Management of the AA Hotel at Soi 13 didn’t help the situation, blocking off its property to keep the homeless away. The owner said he pitied the poor people, but couldn’t let them stay in his empty hotel.



