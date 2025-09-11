Royal Cliff Pattaya 9.9 Mega Stay Deal – Up to 40% discount

Elevate your escape and indulge in the ultimate Royal Cliff experience. With our exclusive 9.9 Mega Stay Deal, enjoy 40% off your room and transform your dream holiday into a reality of unrivalled luxury.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing escape, a family holiday, or a couple’s retreat, this limited-time offer is the perfect chance to experience Royal Cliff’s world-class hospitality at an unbeatable price.

Booking Period: Now – 17 September 2025

Stay Period: Now – 31 October 2025

Promo Code: ROYAL99

ADDED BENEFITS:

• Free ultra-speed WIFI (WIFI6)

• Welcome drink upon arrival

• Welcome fruit platter prepared in the room

• 10% discount on food only (excludes buffets and room service).

• 10% discount on spa treatments at Cliff Spa (excludes packages and promotions).

• 10% discount on laundry

• Free shared transfer to Downtown Pattaya (1 time per stay)

To reserve this package, please contact our reservation team via:

Tel: +66 (0) 38 250 421

Email: [email protected]

Line ID: @Royalcliff

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/promotion/royal-cliff-9-9-mega-stay-deal/

Or simply click ‘BOOK NOW‘

Hurry! this offer is available for 9 days only!





































