Pan Pan San Domenico “è delizioso!”

The name Pan Pan and Italian food has been well known in Pattaya since 1976. Classic Italian kitchen specialising in pasta, meats and pizzas fired in an authentic wood oven. Pan Pan also offers an assortment of pastry, cakes and, of course, Italian gelato.

The coffee corner offers the classic cappuccino, caffe’ espresso, “caffe ‘mocha”, “macchiato”, “milk” and Irish coffee.

Pan Pan stocks a wide selection of traditional Italian and international wines.

All Prices are standard. The cost of a pizza starts at less than 200 baht (Margherita), spaghetti from 190. Main course is around 300 (250/350 baht). Cold beers in bottle or draft are available.

Pan Pan San Domenico, Jomtien Pattaya, 038 251 874, 084-345 1717.

Pan Pan Italia Restaurant, Na Jomtien Sattahip, 038 237 880, 065-570 7836.

Pan Pan Cafe Bar, Terminal 21, Pattaya, Tel. 086-392 3288