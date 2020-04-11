Pan Pan Italian Restaurant Take Home & Delivery

The name Pan Pan and Italian food has been well known in Pattaya since 1976. Classic Italian kitchen specialising in pasta, meats and pizzas fired in an authentic wood oven. Pan Pan also offers an assortment of pastry, cakes and, of course, the inimitable Italian gelato.

All Prices are standard. The cost of a pizza starts at less than 200 baht (Margherita), spaghetti from 190. Main course is around 300 (250/350 baht).

During these very difficult times and ‘Stay Home’ policy…

WE ARE OPEN FOR

TAKE HOME AND DELIVERY

Please call: 038-237-880 or 065-570-7836



