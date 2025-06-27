International Buffet Night – Saturday, June 28 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Embark on a global culinary journey under the stars. This Saturday, enjoy an evening of rich flavours from Europe to Asia — all served in our peaceful garden setting with a large pool and cosy atmosphere.

Buffet Highlights Include:

Cold Appetizers – Salad bar, Italian meat salad, Vietnamese spring rolls, taro & shrimp, and more

Soups – Creamy cauliflower and aromatic Tom Kha chicken

Main Courses – Hungarian beef goulash, seafood paella, red curry chicken with pumpkin, duck confit with raspberry sauce, pork satay, and vegetable tempura

Live Station – Khao Soi Chicken

Desserts – Assorted cakes, tropical fruits, and Thai sweets

When: Saturday, June 28 from 6 PM

Where: Thai Garden Resort, 179/168 M5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Price: 599 THB per person | Children (8–11 years): 299 THB

Reserve now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations – no call needed

Dine with live music, relax in the garden breeze, and savour flavours from around the world — only at Thai Garden Resort.



































