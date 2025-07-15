German Buffet Night – Saturday, July 19 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of authentic German cuisine with a tropical twist. Great food, garden ambiance, and live music — perfect for your weekend.

Buffet Highlights:

֍ Cold cuts, maki sushi, German potato salad, pasta salad, green papaya salad

֍ Soups: Mushroom soup, farmer sausage soup

֍ Main Dishes: Beef roulade, pork cordon bleu, Zurich-style chicken, sweet & sour pork, Panang ֍ seafood, assorted sausages, spaetzle, roasted chicken, stir-fried beef, steamed fish

֍ Sides: Sauerkraut, red cabbage, potato dumplings, vegetable tempura, samosas

֍ Live Station: Roasted pig

֍ Desserts: Assorted cakes, fresh fruit, two kinds of ice cream

When: Saturday, July 19th from 6 PM

Where: Thai Garden Resort, 179/168 M5 North Pattaya Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Price: 599 THB per person | Children (8–11 years): 299 THB

Reserve now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

A taste of Germany in the heart of Pattaya.



































