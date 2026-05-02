AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship 2026 returns to Pattaya on 2 – 3 May 2026.

Inspiring Asia’s Next Tennis Stars

PATTAYA, Thailand – Racquets at the ready as the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship 2026 returns to Fitz Club at the prestigious Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Pattaya. Taking place from 2 – 3 May 2026, this highly anticipated junior tennis tournament in Thailand continues to gain recognition as one of the region’s most exciting platforms for rising young athletes, where they can earn valuable points towards their national ranking.

To kick off the excitement, a Tennis Clinic will be held on 1 May 2026, offering participants a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, engage in fun drills, and prepare for match play under expert guidance. The clinic is designed to create a supportive and energetic atmosphere, ensuring players feel confident and ready ahead of the tournament.







Registration is now open until 27 April 2026 for Tennis 10 (ages 4 – 10). Participants and their families can also take advantage of exclusive accommodation rates in Pattaya at Royal Cliff, making it the perfect opportunity to combine competition with a memorable seaside getaway.

For registration and more information, please visit https://www.royalcliff.com/rcjt/ or contact +66 (0)38 250421, email: [email protected] or Facebook www.facebook.com/royalcliff



















































