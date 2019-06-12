Thailand Travel Mart buyers party at Grand Mirage

Tour operators, travel buyers and tourists got a chance to purchase packages in rooms for Thai and Southeast Asian destinations at a show and party hosted by Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort.

The joint Thailand Travel Mart-Amazing Gateway to the Greater Subregion event offer discounts and packages for tours, information about tourist attractions and more.

Following the sale, General Manager Denis Thouvard welcomed all the travel buyers and sellers to a luau party where employees dressed to match the cultures of the showcased destinations.