Thailand tourism authority lauded by Chinese organisations for excellent work to promote tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to review the multiple awards Thailand and TAT have received from prestigious institutions and influential media in China during 2020.

The TAT Beijing office was awarded the ‘Tourism Marketing Content Award 2020’, for its continuation and effectiveness on tourism promotion activities in 2020, at The World Explores 2020 event organized by Mafengwo, China’s renowned online travel platform with 120 million active users per year and over 30 million-page views per day. Mafengwo is recognised as the ‘Travel Bible for the Young Generation’ of Chinese as 65% of its users are between 18-35 years old.







The TAT Chengdu Office director, Mrs. Kanokkittika Kritwutikon was selected as one of 12 ‘Cover Lady 2020’ of Sichuan Province in the category of international National Tourism Organization (NTO) on tourism promotion by Cover Media. The selection was based on over 32 million downloads of Cover News App (based in Sichuan) by users aged between 20-35 years old. The 2020 Cover Woman Charity Night was held for its second year and helped generate awareness on Thailand with over 10 million people.

TAT also received an ‘Annual Marketing Award 2020’ from Chinese online travel agent

C-Trip at its ‘21st Tourism Industry Annual Mega Convention’ attended by over 1,000 Chinese officials, leading NTOs and travel agencies. C-Trip is China’s largest travel company having enjoyed rapid growth since its inception in 1999. It is considered China’s one-stop travel shop and a leading provider of hotels, transportation, package tours, and corporate travel management.





Thailand was the only country to receive the ‘Chinese Best Destination’ award from Travel City, and was awarded the same honour by Pin Chain, which is China’s top travel ratings platform.

Last but not least, TAT was named ‘Best Tourist Office of the Year’ by Fliggy, which is part of the Chinese e-commerce giant, the Alibaba Group. Fliggy is dedicated to providing travellers with flexible and comfortable travel arrangements, while harnessing the power of the Internet to empower merchants on its website.









Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “Despite absence of travel to Thailand, TAT is grateful for these awards which helps the country remain top-of-mind with Chinese travelers. The kingdom continues to slowly reopen and is ready to welcome visitors again with various visa types and terms and conditions like the 14-day quarantine, which applies equally to all returning Thai nationals and international arrivals.”







