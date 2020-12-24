Thailand launches smart map platform for safe travel in the new normal

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Beyond City Thailand, jointly launched the newly-developed smart map application under the “Thailand Smart Tourism Platform” to provide tourists with fast access to information for safe travel in the new normal.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the press launch at Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), which took place on 22 December, 2020.





Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Thailand Smart Tourism Platform is part of the TAT’s 2021 direction in response to the post-COVID-19 travel and tourism trends under a ‘3Ds’ concept that places focus on domestic tourism, digital revolution, and the dynamic capability to promote new normal tourism in line with public health measures.”

The smart map application is initially released with useful, informative map covering more than 1,000 attractions, accommodation, restaurants and food outlets, and places of interest, as well as recommended travel routes in 11 key tourist destinations in Bangkok’s 13 districts on both sides of the Chao Phraya River. These include Phra Nakhon, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Samphanthawong, Thon Buri, Khlong San, Bang Phlat, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Dusit, Pathum Wan, Bang Rak, Sathon, and Bang Kho Laem.

Currently available in Thai, with plans to further develop in English and Chinese languages, travelers can access the Thailand Smart Tourism Platform by log on to https://เพลินไทย.com/.







After selecting one of the 11 featured destinations, the platform will show a smart map of the area with different icons representing attractions, temples, markets, hotels, restaurants, etc. When clicking on the available icons, the app will take the user to the micro page of the particular place of interests, providing useful information including a description, operating hours, location and contact details, as well as public health measures, certifications and awards, and promotional videos.

The application can be accessed free of charge, using iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, without preregistration. Users can also write a review on their experiences.

Operators of travel-related establishments and services wishing to be presented on the platform are advised to register at https://เพลินไทย.com/join_us















