Thailand National Parks still open for tourists amidst COVID-19 venue closures

Tourists can still make trips to national parks across the country this long weekend, as none of the 155 national parks in Thailand was affected by recent disease control directives. National parks have however, implemented COVID-19 prevention measures which include daily disinfection of surfaces.





Visitors to national parks are advised to register in advance on QueQ application to avoid delays at the entrance, as national parks are now implementing capacity control measures which limit the number of visitors allowed inside the park in each period of time. Visitors will soon be able to pay their entry fee in advance online.









Addressing visitors concerns on chances of COVID-19 transmission in public toilets inside the parks, the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation to periodically disinfect surfaces in the toilets every day to reassure visitors.

Natural resources at national parks are reported to have recovered significantly after the previous COVID-19 related closures. The Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment has warned visitors meanwhile, that vandalization of resources in the parks may result in fines and a prison sentence. (NNT)













