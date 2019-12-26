Thailand extends visa-on-arrival fee waiver until 30 April 2020

Government’s tourism stimulus scheme extended for the fourth time since introduced in November 2018

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to report that the Royal Thai Government has once again approved an extension of the visa-on-arrival fee waiver for citizens of 18 nations for another six months, from 1 November 2019 until 30 April 2020.

Citizens of Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu are all exempt from the 2,000 baht visa-on-arrival fee for single-entry leisure travel in Thailand for not more than 15 days.

The decision was announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 31 October, 2019. The government first approved the visa-on-arrival fee waiver from 15 November 2018 to 14 January 2019, then extended the measure to 30 April 2019, and then extended it again to 31 October 2019.

The move is meant to stimulate and promote tourism arrivals while enhancing the Kingdom’s ease-of-entry among foreign visitors.