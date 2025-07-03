Thai Garden Resort Pattaya wins 2024 Traveller Review Award from Booking.com

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Garden Resort Hotel Pattaya has proudly received the prestigious 2024 Traveller Review Award from Booking.com, a recognition that celebrates outstanding hospitality based on consistent guest feedback.

The award, announced this week, highlights the resort’s dedication to service excellence and guest satisfaction. Management credits the honour to the glowing reviews and unwavering support from guests around the world.







“This award is a reflection of all the amazing feedback and support from our valued guests,” the hotel management said in a statement. “We are sincerely grateful for your trust and continued support. Thank you for choosing Thai Garden Resort and for sharing your memorable moments with us.”

Located in the heart of Pattaya yet offering a tranquil escape, Thai Garden Resort spans 25,000 square meters of lush tropical gardens. The 4-star property is known for its serene atmosphere, refined comfort, and high-quality amenities that allow guests to unwind in style.



Whether traveling for business or leisure, visitors enjoy the resort’s peaceful setting, personalized service, and a warm, welcoming environment that has become its signature.

Thai Garden Resort reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional stays and promised to continue providing the warm hospitality that guests have come to love.

Bookings are now open for those seeking a serene getaway in the heart of the city.



































