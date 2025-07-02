BBQ Buffet Night – Saturday, July 5 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Savor a relaxed garden evening with fire-grilled BBQ, global flavors, and live music.

What’s on the Grill:

Salads: Cold cuts, tuna, avocado & chicken, pomelo with prawn, Mediterranean veggies, Thai egg salad

Soups: Creamy veggie, miso

Mains: Grilled chicken, roasted duck curry, meatloaf in red wine sauce, massaman chicken, baked fish in puff pastry, steaks, pork & seafood skewers, spring rolls, tempura, broccoli gratin, fried rice, butter pasta, phad see ew

Desserts: Cakes, fruits, ice cream







Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford & Irina — smooth tunes, chill vibes.

Date: Saturday, July 5th, 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–11) 299 THB

Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations (No calls needed)

Garden vibes, BBQ smoke, and smooth tunes — your perfect Saturday night.



































