BBQ Buffet Night – Saturday, July 5 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Savor a relaxed garden evening with fire-grilled BBQ, global flavors, and live music.
What’s on the Grill:
Salads: Cold cuts, tuna, avocado & chicken, pomelo with prawn, Mediterranean veggies, Thai egg salad
Soups: Creamy veggie, miso
Mains: Grilled chicken, roasted duck curry, meatloaf in red wine sauce, massaman chicken, baked fish in puff pastry, steaks, pork & seafood skewers, spring rolls, tempura, broccoli gratin, fried rice, butter pasta, phad see ew
Desserts: Cakes, fruits, ice cream
Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford & Irina — smooth tunes, chill vibes.
Date: Saturday, July 5th, 6 PM
Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya
Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–11) 299 THB
Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations (No calls needed)
Garden vibes, BBQ smoke, and smooth tunes — your perfect Saturday night.