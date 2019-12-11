I have dined at some very exclusive restaurants, both here and overseas. I’m sure you have too. Places where the menu has no prices printed on it. If you have to ask, you shouldn’t be there. This week it wasn’t like that at all. Piet’s Stop has no salmon from a private estuary, no liveried executive chef, no fawning service staff, but a ‘real’ restaurant.

Piet’s Stop is on Thepprasit Soi 17 used as a short cut running from Thepprasit Road on down to the Rom Pho Market on Jomtien Second Road. There, on the right hand side going down 17 you will find Piet’s Stop, but slow or you could miss it! Somewhat rustic, it has a definite German ambience, heightened by the fact that Piet (pronounced as “Pete”) is a large German ex-pat, and his restaurant’s clientele is predominantly German speaking, but you’ll get by with English or Thai. You will also have noticed that tri-lingual Piet is in a wheelchair.

In the far corner of the open-sided restaurant is a large BBQ rotisserie with chickens being prepared for their 24 hour slow roasting. In fact, if you want to try Piet’s chicken you must ring up 24 hours in advance.

Along one side is the open kitchen, with the cooks trained by Piet himself, a man who left the restaurant trade in Germany three years ago. He also employs many members of his Thai family.

The remaining space in the restaurant is taken up with utilitarian tables and chairs.

This is a beer sort of restaurant and beers are B. 65-99.

The menu is more comprehensive than you would imagine, with some late breakfasts B. 95-135.

Appetizers are B. 60-135 and include a baked sheep’s cheese, which I presume would be similar to goat’s cheese.

Soups are B. 130-175, followed by snacks B. 115-135.

Piet describes the next section of the menu as “German Home Cooking” with Currywurst B. 185 and (Greek) Gyros B. 180). Schnitzel and Cordon Bleu B. 165-195.

Hamburgers are interesting (and originally they did come from Hamburg) B. 155-265 with his ‘double’ hamburger featuring a 2.4 kg patty plus bacon, onion, cheese, tomato and cucumber.

At the weekends, Piet has live music and a B. 250 buffet.

The Dining Out team was a group of five and rather than five orders, Piet suggested he present a sample of various dishes, which was an excellent idea, when we saw the size of individual portions. The samples came on baking trays and included the roast chicken (we had telephoned the day before), and an excellent schnitzel and currywurst (which was superb).

Despite the fairly rustic ambience, Piet serves good German food, in good German proportions, with much good humor. This is a place to go with a few friends and sit back and enjoy yourself. The B. 250 weekend buffet sounds great for family dinners.

Piet’s Stop, Thepprasit Soi 17, telephone 092 707 3651, hours from 11.30 a.m. until 8.30 p.m., email [email protected] yahoo.de, open 6 days (closed Mondays). On-street parking.