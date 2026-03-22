Shockwaves in Asia: War, Oil and the Future of Tourism (Part Two)

BANGKOK, Thailand – The global power shifts explored in Part One do not remain confined to geopolitics. They move quickly—often invisibly – through economic systems. For Asia, and particularly for Thailand, the consequences are both immediate and tangible.

The most direct transmission channel is energy. Any sustained disruption in Middle Eastern supply routes drives oil prices higher. This feeds directly into aviation fuel costs, pushing airfares upward. The result is predictable: long-haul travel demand softens, especially from Europe, where consumers are already sensitive to economic uncertainty.







For Thailand, where tourism remains a cornerstone of the economy, this creates a cascade of risks.

The first is long-haul weakness. European travellers may delay bookings, shorten stays, or choose closer destinations. Even modest declines in arrivals can disproportionately affect high-value segments.

The second is airline behaviour. Carriers respond swiftly to rising costs and operational uncertainty. Routes may be adjusted, frequencies reduced, and fares increased. At the same time, airspace constraints linked to instability in the Middle East can complicate scheduling, adding both time and cost to long-haul journeys.

The third is psychological. Conflict involving major powers alters traveller sentiment. Even when destinations such as Thailand remain entirely safe, perception often outweighs reality. The result is hesitation.



For Thailand, the greatest risk is not the war itself, but the uncertainty it creates in the minds of travellers. Yet the outlook is not uniformly negative. Asia’s intra-regional travel market provides a critical buffer. Demand from China, India and ASEAN remains structurally strong and less exposed to Middle Eastern disruption. Short-haul travel can partially offset long-haul weakness, particularly when supported by targeted government stimulus and competitive pricing.

Thailand also benefits from a diversified source market base and a deeply rooted reputation for hospitality and value. These strengths have historically enabled rapid recovery following external shocks, from financial crises to pandemics.



However, timing is crucial. The longer uncertainty persists, the greater the risk that temporary softness evolves into structural weakness. Airlines, tour operators and hoteliers must remain agile. Adaptive pricing strategies, market diversification and a stronger regional focus will be essential to sustaining momentum.

More broadly, this moment underscores a deeper truth: global conflicts no longer remain contained within their regions. Their effects ripple outward through energy markets, transport systems and consumer behaviour, reaching destinations thousands of miles away.





For Asia’s tourism economies, resilience will depend not only on demand, but on adaptability. Because in this new global environment, stability is no longer guaranteed—it must be actively managed. And for Thailand, success will depend on how quickly it can respond, reassure and reposition itself in a world where uncertainty has become the norm.

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer, former hotelier and tourism consultant who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience across leading hotel groups in Asia and Europe, he writes extensively on tourism strategy, sustainability and the MICE sector across the Asia-Pacific region.































