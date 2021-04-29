Royal Cliff offers 5-Star Dine-in, Home Delivery and Takeaway this May

Good news! Our restaurants are still open for dine-in, takeaways and delivery.

Our home delivery service is back and you can once again indulge with Royal Cliff’s best-loved menu items delivered right to your doorsteps.

Fast, affordable and convenient, we deliver freshly-made fully prepared meals designed by the chefs from our award-winning restaurants.

Craving for superb Japanese, authentic Thai, savory Indian or tasty international cuisine? From Royal Cliff's classic signature dishes to full–flavored specialty boxes, enjoy our must-try dishes in the comfort of your home office or couch today!







Experience our new Gourmet Burgers at Panorama – A Taste for Every Palate

Rest assured that our restaurants are implementing strict safety measures to greatly minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection. Your safety and well-being are our number one priority and we will do our best to ensure that all our guests will have a safe and memorable dining experience in each restaurant.







5-Star Home Delivery & Takeaway

Check out our full menu here.



For takeaways, the designated takeaway area will be at the Lobby E of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. You will be advised regarding the length of your waiting time.

To order, please visit http://bit.ly/RCfooddelivery. You can also call 080 362 7860 / 038 251 411 – 412 or send a message via LINE @Royalcliff.



Rung-Aroon and Yarmyen Food Corner

Experience popular street foods in Thailand at Rung-Aroon and Yarmyen Food Corner by Royal Cliff Chefs, a partner affiliate of Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness. From delicious Thai-style doughnuts (Pa Thong Ko), Thai coconut pancakes (Khanom Krok) to the popular stir-fried rice noodle dish with prawns (Pad Thai) and signature Thai teas, coffees and gelato ice cream, enjoy convenient, delicious and tasty treats that burst with amazing authentic Thai flavors! Open from 6 am to 10 am and again from 4 pm to 8 pm daily, bring your family and friends and enjoy amazing street food favourites.





For more information, please visit the Rung-Aroon and Yurmyen Food Corner Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RungAroonAndYarmyen/

For more information or to book a table, please contact Guest Relations at:

( 66) 38 250 421 ext. 2037 or email: [email protected]






















