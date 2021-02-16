Pattaya holds marriage registration on elephant back at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden

By Pattaya Mail
0
270
The couples participating in the event received marriage certificates while on the backs of the elephants on February 14th – Valentine’s Day.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya organized a marriage registration event on elephant back to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The local administrative office sent a mobile unit and its officials to facilitate the marriage registration which was conducted in line with the “new normal” guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The event featured a parade of couples riding the elephants. The couples participating in the event received their marriage certificates while on the backs of the elephants. They also received an auspicious plant as a souvenir from Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

February 14th each year is Valentine’s Day, a day to commemorate Saint Valentine and his love and kindness for humanity. Lovers usually celebrate this day expressing their affection with greetings and gifts. (NNT)


The marriage registration event at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden featured a parade of couples riding the elephants.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR