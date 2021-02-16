Pattaya holds marriage registration on elephant back at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya organized a marriage registration event on elephant back to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The local administrative office sent a mobile unit and its officials to facilitate the marriage registration which was conducted in line with the “new normal” guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







The event featured a parade of couples riding the elephants. The couples participating in the event received their marriage certificates while on the backs of the elephants. They also received an auspicious plant as a souvenir from Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

February 14th each year is Valentine’s Day, a day to commemorate Saint Valentine and his love and kindness for humanity. Lovers usually celebrate this day expressing their affection with greetings and gifts. (NNT)

















