Book Now for Skål International Bangkok Cocktail Networking Event

Dear Valued Travel Industry Partners,

You’re invited to an exclusive evening of connection and celebration this May at the stunning Sukhothai Bangkok.

Set against the backdrop of one of Bangkok’s most elegant venues, this networking event is your chance to reconnect with industry peers, spark new partnerships, and enjoy the company of fellow travel professionals.







Expect delectable cuisine, free-flowing wine, beer, and cocktails, and an atmosphere buzzing with opportunity and great conversation.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night—we can’t wait to raise a glass with you!

Evening Networking Event

Tuesday 13th May – 18:30 hrs -21:00 hrs

The Sukhothai Bangkok

13/3 Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Event Details:

Where: The Sukhothai Bangkok

When: Tuesday 13th May from 18.30 hrs to 21.00 hrs

What: Evening Buffet, Cocktails, Wine, Beer & Soft Drinks

Getting There: Closest MRT Station – Lumphini

Price: Young Skål – 1,000 baht | Members 1,200 baht | Non-Members 1,900 baht.



Reservations: [email protected] – RSVP

Remember – Member’s guests are entitled to receive the Member rate!

SPONSORS: We are delighted to confirm Prunk & Partners, Marvel Events, Flow Inter, Bangkok Vodka, Serenity Wines, Chalong Bay and Move Ahead Media will be our sponsors.

Skål is the only international organization which brings together all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Representing the industry’s managers and executives, Skålleagues meet at a local, national and international level in an environment of friendship and amicale to discuss subjects of common interest.

To become a member is easy: For Skål membership enquiries, please email us at [email protected]

To subscribe to this newsletter or add a colleague please email: [email protected]

For Young Skål membership enquiries, please email us at [email protected]

To host our monthly networking event, become an event sponsor, or just have an event question, please email us at [email protected]

For further information, please visit: www.skalbangkok.com



























