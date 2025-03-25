Bhutan – Kingdom of Mindfulness: A timely guide as Thai Royalty embarks on historic visit

Thimphu, Bhutan & Bangkok Thailand – As Bhutan prepares to welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand for a historic first state visit, former Director General of Bhutan’s Department of Tourism, Dorji Dhradhul, has launched his third book, Bhutan – Kingdom of Mindfulness: Your Sojourn – Soul Searching with Serenity, Spirituality, and Sustainability. This timely release invites readers to explore Bhutan’s deep spiritual and cultural heritage, aligning with the themes of diplomacy, sustainability, and cultural exchange that underpin the upcoming royal visit.







A Book that Captures Bhutan’s Essence

The first travel guide written by a Bhutanese author post-pandemic, Bhutan – Kingdom of Mindfulness provides a rare, authentic perspective on the Land of the Thunder Dragon. The book highlights Bhutan’s unwavering commitment to Gross National Happiness, sustainable tourism, and a mindful way of life—values that deeply resonate as Bhutan and Thailand strengthen their diplomatic ties.

“This book beautifully captures the spirit of Bhutan—its deep cultural roots, stunning natural beauty, and commitment to sustainability. It’s an invitation to experience Bhutan’s magic, whether for the first time or as a returning guest.” — Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, Department of Tourism, Bhutan

Royal Visit Strengthens Bilateral Ties

In a significant moment for Bhutan-Thailand relations, Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand are set to embark on their first state visit to Bhutan, following an invitation from His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan. This visit, the first of its kind during the reign of King Rama X, is expected to bolster diplomatic and cultural relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently met with Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Kinzang Dorji, to discuss preparations for the visit. The meeting, attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej, underscored the significance of this royal engagement in strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering deeper cultural exchanges.



A Timely Exploration of Bhutan’s Unique Philosophy

As Bhutan prepares to welcome Thai royalty, Bhutan – Kingdom of Mindfulness offers an insightful and timely companion for those eager to understand the essence of Bhutan’s philosophy of happiness, mindfulness, and sustainability. The book serves as both a travel guide and a philosophical journey, making it a must-read for visitors, diplomats, and Bhutanese youth alike.

What people are saying about the book:

▪ H.E. Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Tourism, Bhutan: “Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned explorer, this guide promises to enhance your journey with its depth and passion.”

▪ Dr. Taleb Rifai, Former Secretary-General, UNWTO: “If you haven’t visited Bhutan, you’ve not done yourself any justice. You should visit at least once in your lifetime.”

▪ Harry Hwang, Director, UN Tourism (Asia-Pacific): “Rich with practical advice, useful information, and stunning photos, this book offers an unparalleled glimpse into Bhutan’s mesmerizing culture, nature, and people.”

About the Author

Dorji Dhradhul is a renowned author, abstract artist, and sustainable tourism specialistwith expertise in inclusive tourism, transformational travel, and sustainable tourism destination management. He served as the Director General of the Tourism Council of Bhutan (2019–2024) and has held leadership roles across Bhutan’s tourism and agricultural sectors. He is also a Brand Ambassador for the FemTech Association Asia in Bhutan and a Board Director of the Snowman Race, the world’s ultimate race for climate action.

Bhutan – Kingdom of Mindfulness is now available for purchase through select bookstores and online retailers.





























