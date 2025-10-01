An Evening of Piano Mastery at Ben’s Theater Jomtien Oct 6

PATTAYA, Thailand – Completely unexpected, yet most welcome, Ben’s Theater Jomtien has been honoured with the rare opportunity to host an extraordinary piano concert on Monday, 6 October 2025. Two of Thailand’s most acclaimed virtuoso pianists, San Jittakarn and Anant Changwaiwit, will grace the stage in a dazzling program that promises both lyrical beauty and breathtaking technical brilliance.

This exclusive performance serves as a “try-out” ahead of their appearances at prestigious International Piano Festivals in Japan and Bangkok, making it a truly unique occasion for Pattaya’s music lovers.



San Jittakarn will open the evening with the poetic Arabesque, Op. 18 and the majestic Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13 by Robert Schumann, showcasing the depth and sensitivity of his artistry. After intermission, Anant Changwaiwit will take the stage with two of the most demanding works in the piano repertoire: Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 and Balakirev’s Islamey, Op. 18. These pieces are legendary for their technical challenges, with Islamey containing passages that even the composer himself reportedly struggled to perform.

With its intimate setting and commitment to bringing world-class music to Pattaya, Ben’s Theater Jomtien provides the perfect stage for such a rare musical encounter.







Date & Time: Monday, 6 October 2025, 8:00 pm (doors open 7:30 pm)

Dress Code: Smart casual (no shorts or slippers)

Tickets: THB 500 (includes free drink of choice)

Reservations: Email [email protected] with your name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. A confirmation and road plan will be provided.

Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com



Ben’s Theater presents non-profit-making concerts, with all proceeds going directly to the artists. This concert is not only a chance to witness two Thai pianists at the peak of their powers, but also to be part of Pattaya’s growing cultural heartbeat.

Seats are limited—book early to avoid disappointment!