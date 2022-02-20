200,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia will visit Thailand in this year

The Thai government will launch roadshow events in Saudi Arabia next month and estimates that about 200,000 tourists from the Middle Eastern kingdom will visit Thailand in 2022.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the events organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Thai tourism businesses will showcase Thai products and services to Saudi tourists interested in visiting Thailand.



The minister also said Thai officials held discussions with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism concerning visa extensions for Thai Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage. Thai tourism businesses are meanwhile preparing packages for visitors from the Middle East as they make plans to travel to other countries after Ramadan.







Around 20,000 Saudi visitors visited Thailand annually through wellness tourism programs before the Thai-Saudi relations were officially restored last month. The Ministry expects that about 200,000 Saudi visitors will visit Thailand in 2022, generating nearly 20 billion baht in tourism earnings. If more COVID travel restrictions are lifted, the number of visitors could climb to as high as 500,000 in the coming years.(NNT)



































