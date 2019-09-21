Young Thais join Global Climate Strike

BANGKOK, 21st September 2019 (NNT) – Friday, September 20 is the day when teenagers, young people and people of all ages who care about the environment in many countries skiped work and school to join the Global Climate Strike.

In Thailand, more than 200 students, youths and people interested in the climate crisis participated in the Climate Strike Thailand. The activity was inspired by Greta Thunberg, an environmental activist who is calling on all governments to stop subsidizing fossil fuel energy and to take action to prevent climate crises.

The purpose of this activity was to march to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit an open letter to call on the government to declare a climate emergency, vow to achieve the coal removal target and increase the proportion of renewable energy by 50 percent by 2025.