Workers and companies affected by lockdown in 10 dark-red provinces to receive financial aid from Aug 4

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expedited the depositing of the govenment’s lockdown compensation for eligible workers and businesses. The first payments will now start from 4th August.

Eligible workers insured under Article 33 of the Social Security scheme in the first 10 dark-red provinces as determined in early July, and who work in one of the nine affected business categories, will soon receive their 2,500 baht per person compensation.







The Center for Economic Situation Administration’s (CESA) Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said today the compensation will be deposited in the bank account linked to eligible persons’ national identification number in the national PromptPay payment gateway.

2.87 million Social Security-insured workers will be receiving the compensation, while the transfer will made in batches from 4th August, as the system can only handle 1 million transaction each day.

As for businesses, eligible companies will be receiving the compensation at a rate of 3,000 baht per an employee, with a cap at 200 employees maximum per establishment. Individual employers will be receiving the compensation through PromptPay, while registered companies will have the compensation transferred to their registered corporate bank account every Friday until 29 October.

According to the CESA, the government is also extending the economic stimulation campaigns, including an increase in the maximum allowed payment in the e-voucher redemption campaign to 10,000 baht per person.







In the 50:50 co-pay campaign, Krungthai Bank is now updating the campaign payment system to connect with food delivery providers, in order to enable the use of the campaign allowance for food delivery orders.

This new feature in the 50:50 campaign is expected to go live by the time the second 1,500 baht allowance is deposited in the accounts of campaign participants in October, which will be valid for redemption until the end of the year. (NNT)























