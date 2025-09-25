Wild elephant tramples 79-year-old man to death in Prachinburi village

PRACHINBURI, Thailand – A wild elephant from Thap Lan National Park fatally trampled a 79-year-old man in Wang Ai Pong village, Kaeng Din So subdistrict, Na Di district. Villagers said the elephant had been driven back into the forest earlier in the evening but returned to forage in the village, leading to the tragic incident.

Officials who arrived at the scene found the man lying face-up in mud with a crushed head and broken ribs. Footprints of the elephant were observed around the body, and banana plants had been eaten. Villagers said the man likely did not see the elephant while it was feeding on banana plants and was struck when he walked nearby after hearing dogs barking.



Somkid, the 53-year-old son of the deceased, said he had heard dogs barking and went to check if his father had returned home. He saw the elephant roaming the area and waited until it moved away, only to discover his father had been trampled.

The elephant, known locally as “Jao App,” is familiar to villagers and frequently forages near the community. Despite efforts by park personnel to drive it back into Thap Lan National Park earlier, it returned to the village, resulting in the fatal encounter. (TNA)



































