Adorable 8-year-old rides his beloved buffalo to school daily

PHETCHABURI, Thailand – Every morning and afternoon, 8-year-old Thanwa Thongiem, nicknamed Fluke, rides his cherished Thai buffalo, “Kalamae,” to and from Wat Nong Som School in Khao Yoi district—a distance of more than 800 meters. The charming daily ritual has brought smiles to neighbors and passersby, reflecting a heartwarming bond between a child and his animal companion.



Fluke, a second-grade student, mounts Kalamae with a small ritual: he raises his hands in respect, places his feet on the buffalo’s horns, and climbs onto his back with practiced ease. Upon reaching the school, he ties Kalamae near the pond by the entrance, where the buffalo grazes until Fluke returns in the afternoon. At the end of the school day, Fluke unties Kalamae and rides him home. Witnesses note the affectionate interaction between child and buffalo, with Kalamae gently nudging Fluke as they reach their destination.





Fluke’s mother, Nopparat Chuchuen, shared that her son began riding the buffalo at age six and has been commuting with Kalamae for nearly two years. The buffalo is well-trained and familiar with the route, ensuring Fluke’s safety.

The sight of Fluke and Kalamae has not only delighted teachers, students, and locals but also serves as a touching reminder of Thailand’s simple rural lifestyle and enduring cultural traditions.



































