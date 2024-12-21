Why Thaksin Shinawatra still holds influence in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thaksin Shinawatra, a former Prime Minister of Thailand, continues to exert significant influence in Thai politics and society despite his ousting in a 2006 coup and years of self-imposed exile. His enduring impact can be attributed to several key factors:

Popularity Among the Rural and Working-Class Population

Thaksin’s policies during his tenure (2001-2006) revolutionized Thai politics by prioritizing the needs of rural and working-class citizens, particularly in the North and Northeast. Initiatives such as the universal healthcare scheme (the “30 Baht Health Program”), debt relief for farmers, and village development funds earned him widespread loyalty. Many people in these regions view him as a leader who genuinely addressed their needs, a sentiment that persists even years after his departure from office.



A Strong Political Legacy

Thaksin founded the Thai Rak Thai (TRT) Party, which later evolved into other political entities like the People’s Power Party and the Pheu Thai Party. These parties have consistently won elections or remained influential in Thai politics, largely because of their alignment with Thaksin’s populist policies. Even when barred from directly participating in politics, Thaksin’s behind-the-scenes involvement and the loyalty of his supporters have ensured his continued relevance.

A Symbol of Polarization

Thaksin has become a symbol of the political divide in Thailand, representing the populist approach that challenges the traditional elites and urban middle class. This polarization has kept him in the spotlight, as debates about his policies and influence often dominate Thai political discourse. His supporters, known as “Red Shirts,” continue to champion his legacy, while his critics blame him for corruption and political instability.



Media Savvy and Personal Charisma

Thaksin’s ability to connect with people through media and his charismatic personality have also contributed to his enduring influence. Even from exile, he has remained visible through social media, interviews, and public commentary. His communication style resonates with many Thais who feel a personal connection to him.

Recent Political Developments

Thaksin’s family, particularly his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has kept his legacy alive in Thai politics. Paetongtarn’s involvement with the Pheu Thai Party and her rising prominence have helped sustain the family’s influence. Furthermore, Thaksin’s recent return to Thailand in 2023 after years of exile sparked national and international attention, reinforcing his presence in Thai political life.

Resentment Toward the Establishment

For many of his supporters, Thaksin represents resistance to the traditional elites and military influence in Thai politics. His downfall and subsequent legal battles are seen by some as politically motivated rather than purely judicial. This perception has solidified his status as a martyr-like figure for democracy and reform.







Criticism and Challenges

Despite his influence, Thaksin remains a polarizing figure. His critics accuse him of corruption, nepotism, and authoritarian tendencies during his time in office. The controversies surrounding his leadership and his alleged attempts to maintain power have fueled ongoing political tension in Thailand.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s enduring influence stems from his groundbreaking policies, strong political network, and symbolic status in Thai society. While he remains a contentious figure, his ability to inspire loyalty among millions of Thais ensures his relevance in the nation’s political landscape. As Thailand continues to evolve, Thaksin’s legacy will likely remain a key factor in shaping its political future.

































