WHO predicts 100 million more cases of Covid-19 by early months of 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested on Wednesday that, unless things change, the world could see 100 million more cases of COVID-19 by the early months of next year.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, on the current trajectory, the world could pass 300 million cases early next year, noting that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases reached 200 million last week, just six months after cases passed 100 million.







Meanwhile, WHO officials emphasized that more research is being done on treatment for COVID-19, in an unprecedented multi-country trial called Solidarity Plus, which will look at the effectiveness of three new drugs in 52 countries.



Officials also said the spread of virulent variants, such as Delta, changes assumptions about herd immunity and vaccination targets. Variants are emerging and are more transmissible, which means that a higher proportion of people need to be vaccinated to achieve some level of herd immunity. (NNT World)























