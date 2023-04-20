WHO commends Thai doctor for public health contribution

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Dr Suwit Wibulpolprasert, adviser to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, for his contributions to Thailand’s public health.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Suwit received the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia’s 2023 Award for Heroes of Public Health on April 5, 2023. The award was received on behalf of the laureate by H.E. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India. The WHO said Dr Suwit was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the establishment of strong and futuristic public health systems in Thailand.







Dr Suwit has worked in various public health organizations, including the Food and Drug Administration, the Bureau of Policy and Strategy, the Department of Disease Control and the International Health Policy Foundation. His work in public health spans three decades, from the grassroots level to the highest echelons of policymaking. He is also known for his advocacy of society’s less fortunate sectors.







The WHO confers the annual award to outstanding individuals who contribute to the advancement and betterment of health and well-being in the region. Along with Dr Suwit, Dr Virna Maria Gusmao dos. Reis Martins of Timor-Leste and Dr G. Nageswara Rao of India received the award this year. (NNT)















