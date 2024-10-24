‘What’s Up! Bangkok’ to serve up American delights this weekend

Get ready for a weekend of American food, drinks, and fun at the “What’s Up! Bangkok” event! Happening from October 25-27, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, the event promises a feast of American cuisine, featuring both exciting new flavors and classic favorites like burgers, fries, pizza, and donuts. In addition to the delicious food, visitors will also be treated to a fun mascot parade, perfect for family-friendly entertainment.



The event is free to attend and runs from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM each day. It’s organized with the support of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and promises to be a lively gathering for food lovers and families alike.

Don’t miss out on this chance to explore a variety of American-style culinary delights all in one place!















































