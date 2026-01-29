What the new 875-baht social security cap means for workers and pensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Social Security Office (SSO) has clarified its decision to raise the wage ceiling used to calculate contributions to the Social Security Fund, increasing the maximum monthly contribution from 750 baht to 875 baht. The adjustment raises the contribution base from 15,000 baht to 17,500 baht in response to current economic conditions and wage levels.







Deputy Secretary-General and SSO Spokesperson Niyada Seneemanomai said the previous ceiling had remained unchanged since the social security system was established more than 35 years ago. She noted the long-standing cap no longer reflected current economic realities, while many countries regularly update contribution ceilings to keep pace with change.

With the revised base, insured persons will receive benefits calculated from a higher wage level. This will result in increased benefits across several categories, including old-age pensions that more closely reflect pre-retirement income. Payments for income replacement in cases of illness, maternity, unemployment, and permanent disability will also rise under the new structure.





The adjustment ensures that income-replacement benefits better reflect living costs for insured persons with higher earnings, especially during periods of unemployment or income loss. The SSO said the change improves equity within the system while keeping the contribution rate unchanged.

Under the new arrangement, insured persons earning up to 15,000 baht per month will continue to contribute 5 percent of their actual wages. Those earning between 15,000 and 17,500 baht will contribute in proportion to their income, while those earning more than 17,500 baht will pay the new maximum of 875 baht per month. (NNT)



































