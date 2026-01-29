Education Ministry prepares nationwide guidelines as Thailand steps up vigilance on Nipah virus

BANGKOK, Thailand – Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has expressed concern over the regional Nipah virus situation and said preventive guidelines are being prepared for schools and universities nationwide.

Narumon stated that the issue was discussed in detail at the Cabinet meeting on January 27, with the director-general of the Department of Disease Control present to provide technical briefings. The discussions followed reports of confirmed Nipah virus infections and deaths in West Bengal, India, earlier this month.







Health authorities confirmed that no Nipah virus cases have been detected in Thailand and that the country has never recorded an infection. Despite this, the minister said vigilance remains necessary because the virus is classified as a highly dangerous communicable disease under Thai law. First identified in 1998, the Nipah virus is known for its severity and high fatality rate, and there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine.

Following the prime minister’s instruction, all ministries have been told to prepare surveillance and prevention measures. Narumon said the Ministry of Education is drafting guidelines for educational institutions in line with public health standards to protect students, teachers, civil servants, and staff. The virus is zoonotic and can spread from animals such as bats, pigs, horses, cats, goats, and sheep, making preventive awareness essential even in the absence of domestic cases.



As a precaution, the minister advised the public to avoid contact with reservoirs or sick animals, animal meat, or carcasses; to wash fruit thoroughly before consumption; and to maintain good personal hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap. Anyone experiencing influenza-like symptoms, including high fever or severe headache, was urged to promptly seek medical care. (NNT)



































