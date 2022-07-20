Weaker baht will boost tourist spending power in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming to revitalize the nation’s tourism industry with new strategies and campaigns, targeting 30 million tourists and 2.38 trillion baht in revenue by 2023.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT will align its market strategy with its five-year policy (2023-2027) to raise the tourism industry’s standards in all areas. The strategy follows three strategic objectives: (1) Drive Demand, which focuses on sustainable quality tourism, (2) Shape Supply, which creates value and raises tourism standards through a new tourism ecosystem, and (3) Thrive for Excellence, which enhances the organization’s efficiency towards becoming a data-driven organization and increases its market competitiveness.







The TAT will promote tourism for domestic and international tourists through “meaningful travel,” which will provide visitors with valuable and memorable experiences. The program is part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, which was launched to bring back visitors and help the tourism sector return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.





According to the TAT Governor, 2.7 million tourists have arrived in the kingdom so far this year, but that number is expected to rise to 10 million by the end of the year. Domestic and foreign tourism revenue are estimated to total between 1.25 trillion and 2.38 trillion baht in 2023, with a median generation of 1.73 trillion baht. He also expects 11-30 million tourists to visit the kingdom in 2023, generating between 580 million and 1.5 trillion baht. He noted that the key variable for high and low figures is whether some countries will allow their people to travel abroad.



The TAT also predicted that foreign tourists will probably spend less money next year as a result of the current inflation situation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the weaker baht is likely to boost tourist spending power and encourage foreign tourists to visit Thailand. (NNT)

































