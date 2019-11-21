Wage committee not considering minimum wage adjustments yet

BANGKOK – The Permanent Secretary for Labor, Suthi Sukosol, said today a meeting of the National Wage Committee on Wednesday Nov 20, considered the proposed minimum wage framework, but no resolutions were made.

Mr. Suthi, in his capacity as the Chairman of the National Wage Committee, said the meeting, attended by relevant officials and representatives of employers and workers, considered workers’ cost of living and expenses, employers’ ability to compensate their employees and the overall economic situation. The meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere.

The Permanent Secretary for Labor said each side wanted to observe the economic direction before considering adjustments to the minimum wage, as it could affect internal trade, product prices and exports. The meeting agreed to improve the country’s competitiveness and address inequality problems in the best interests of the Thai economy.

The National Wage Committee is to hold its next meeting on December 6 this year.