Vote-processing system tested for Bangkok elections May 22

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration tested its vote-processing system to prepare for the elections of the new Bangkok governor and Bangkok councilors this Sunday.

Apart from the system, the BMA will deploy 167,298 officials to facilitate the elections set from 8am to 5pm on May 22. They include 61,353 officials at polling units, 13,634 security guards and 13,634 health volunteers.



The BMA set up 6,817 polling units in 50 districts.

It warned eligible voters not to take a picture of a ballot inside a polling unit because that is illegal.

It expects unofficial vote results within midnight of May 22.







After the voting hours, vote counts at polling units will be finished within two hours. Local officials will then report the voting results to the BMA’s central vote-processing center at City Hall 2. (TNA)

































