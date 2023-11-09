Visa exemption facilitates diplomatic and official visits to Thailand for Saudi Arabian passport holders

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed by the Government of Thailand and the Government of Saudi Arabia earlier this year, on the visa exemption for diplomatic and official/ special passports, came into effect on 6 November 2023.







The gist of the MOU is as follows:

The visa exemption for the holders of Saudi Arabian diplomatic and official/ special passports allows them to stay in Thailand for a total stay of 90 days within 180 days (from the first day of entry), which may not be exceeded; The exemption does not apply to Thai nationals who participate in the Hajj Pilgrimage; The MOU determines the diplomatic channel coordination prior to the arrival of holders of official passports who wish to pay an official visit to either country.

Since the restoration of relations between the two countries in 2022, Thailand and Saudi Arabia have been increasing cooperation in various areas, such as labor, trade, and investment, as well as tourism. (PRD)



























