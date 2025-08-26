PRD launches Chiang Mai seminar to strengthen digital-era communication networks

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Public Relations Department (PRD), under the leadership of Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem, has launched a regional seminar in Chiang Mai province to improve communication networks for the digital era. Held from August 25 to 26 at Khum Phucome Hotel, the seminar focused on training PR personnel and young communicators in digital media skills to support more effective government outreach at the community level.







The session supports a nationwide initiative to build digital readiness among PR networks. Earlier this year, the PRD held provincial-level workshops in 37 provinces across the North and Northeast, training over 3,000 participants. The regional seminar in Chiang Mai is the first of three such sessions, with others scheduled in Khon Kaen and Bangkok in the coming weeks.

Attendees include PRD executives, public relations officers from eight northern provinces, and members of local communication networks. The two-day program allows participants to explore topics such as crisis communication, the use of AI in public relations, and practical techniques for creating digital content. The sessions also offer opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing across provinces.



Sudruetai stated that in a fast-changing media landscape, the PRD must rely on a wide network of communicators, from village speakers and community radio to civil society and youth influencers, to ensure the timely and accurate dissemination of public information. The PRD is now working to further expand its public information reach and improve responsiveness to community needs across the country. (NNT)



































