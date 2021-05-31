Vietnam reports new coronavirus variant a hybrid of strains found in UK and India

Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on Saturday announced that authorities in the Southeast Asian country have detected a new coronavirus variant that is a combination of the strains first identified in India and the United Kingdom, Reuters reported.

He warned that the new variant was more transmissible than the previously known ones and spreads faster by air.







The health minister said laboratory cultures of the new variant had shown that the virus replicated itself at a fast pace, possibly fueling a recent wave of infections in the country.

Long said Vietnam will soon publish the genome sequencing data of the "hybrid" variant. (NNT)




















