Various nations congratulate Thailand’s new Prime Minister

The official websites and social media of the European Union, the U.S. Department of State, and the British Embassy Bangkok have published their statements congratulating Srettha Thavisin on his becoming Thailand’s new Prime Minister.

The EU has this to say in its statement: “The EU looks forward to working closely with the Royal Thai Government to reinforce further EU-Thailand relations in support of the rules-based international order, regional stability, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, prosperity, and free and fair trade.”







As for the United States, “This year, we celebrate 190 years of formal diplomatic relations, making the U.S.-Thai partnership one of our oldest relationships in the world. Together, as friends and allies, we have deepened mutual prosperity, improved security in the region, faced global public health challenges, and forged strong people-to-people ties. We look forward to working with the Prime Minister to build on last year’s U.S.-Thailand Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, and to further strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and Thailand.”







Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand, posted on the embassy’s social media, “Congratulations to Srettha Thavisin on your appointment as Thailand’s new Prime Minister. Looking forward to working with you in pursuit of shared priorities including economic and sustainable development, regional security, and tackling global challenges.”

On 23 August 2023, Srettha Thavisin, the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand received royal assent, signifying the official acknowledgment of his new role. (PRD)













