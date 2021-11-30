Vaccination pace picks up as Thailand aims to meet 100 million dose target

The ‘week of vaccination’ is now counting down towards its final day on December 5, and efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who are have yet to receive any shots are now in high gear. The aim is for 100 million doses of vaccine to be administered in total by year’s end.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on unvaccinated people, regardless of nationality, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot without charge at vaccination sites and mobile vaccination units. The premier explained that public health offices in every province are engaged in a drive to administer vaccines during the ‘week of vaccination’ from November 27 to December 5 in order for the 100 million doses target to be met. Incentives such as prize draws, rice handouts and complimentary items from shopping centers are being provided in some provinces to encourage people to come forth for vaccination.



Gen. Prayut said the government is procuring 120 million doses of vaccine for next year, to be administered as booster shots.







Addressing concerns about vaccine side effects, including alleged hair loss, Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek elaborated that cases of undesirable effects from the COVID-19 vaccine will be addressed by the National Health Security Office. Petitions may be submitted to a local NHSO subcommittee, which will vet each case and determine the amount of assistance fund to be provided. Cases of death or permanent disability are eligible for a maximum of 400,000 baht in aid, while claims for non-disabling injuries or illnesses are capped at 100,000 baht. (NNT)



























