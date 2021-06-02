US Deputy Secretary of State promises Thailand more vaccines

The US Deputy Secretary of State promised to increase Thailand’s access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made the promise in her meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during her visit to Thailand.







Mrs Sherman said the US intended to supply COVID-19 vaccines to countries to help them get through the pandemic and thus it was ready to offer Thailand’s access to the vaccines.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude on the offer and said his government was pleased to receive the support and would start a vaccine import process.





Both also exchanged opinions on situations in Myanmar. Mrs Sherman said she was following up the situations closely and believed that Thailand and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were taking constructive approaches to work out peaceful solutions.

She also expressed concern about the direct impacts of Myanmar refugees on Thailand. In response, the prime minister said that Thailand had experiences in helping refugees on a humanitarian basis and hoped there would be peaceful solutions in Myanmar. (TNA)



















