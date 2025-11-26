Urgent airlift as helicopters drop food and water to stranded flood victims in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Emergency aerial operations were launched in Hat Yai on November 26 as severe flooding cut off ground access to large parts of the district, forcing authorities to rely on helicopters to deliver essential supplies to stranded residents.

Multiple aircraft were deployed to fly low over inundated neighborhoods and drop relief packages containing dried food and bottled water to people trapped in homes and buildings submerged up to their second floors. Many residents have been isolated for days, with no access to clean water, food, or medical support.



The operation was captured in a video posted by Facebook user “Gunsu Wichakorn,” showing helicopters circulating continuously over affected zones to deliver emergency aid to households cut off from the outside world. Due to limited visibility, strong winds, and narrow drop zones, flight crews were forced to operate at low altitude to ensure accuracy.



According to initial reports, the mission has provided much-needed relief to hundreds of households who had been waiting in desperation. With water levels surging and currents remaining dangerously strong, air drops have become the only viable lifeline while traditional ground rescue remains severely restricted.

Search and evacuation efforts continue to face major challenges, as Hat Yai’s large affected area suffers from a critical shortage of flat-bottom boats and rescue equipment, leaving many residents still unreachable.



































