Foreign investment in Thailand surges 72% in first 10 months of 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Business Development (DBD) reported that in October 2025, Thailand approved 99 foreign business registrations with a combined investment value of 23.6 billion baht. The majority of investors were from Singapore, China, and Japan.

According to DBD Director General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, a total of 869 foreign investors were approved during the first 10 months of 2025, marking an 11 percent increase in investor numbers and a 72 percent surge in investment value compared with the same period in 2024. Total foreign investment for the period reached 276.74 billion baht.





Japan remained the largest source of foreign investors, followed by the United States, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong.

Investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) accounted for 253 companies, or 29 percent of all foreign investors during the 10-month period. Investment value in the EEC totaled 90.79 billion baht, representing 33 percent of total foreign investment. (NNT)



































