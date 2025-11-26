Songkhla officials coordinate flood response amid rising water levels in Hat Yai and surrounding districts

SONGKHLA, Thailand – 4th Army Area Commander Lt Gen Norathip Poinok and Songkhla Governor Rattasart Chitchu led an afternoon meeting in Hat Yai on November 25 to review the deepening flood crisis and implement directives issued by national authorities. Senior officials from the Army, Navy, provincial administration, and public health agencies joined the session to coordinate operations as conditions continued to shift across the province.



Hat Yai, Bang Klam, Sadao, and Na Thawi remain the hardest-hit districts, with high water levels cutting access to major roads, including the closure of Lopburi Ramesuan Road. Rescue teams are facing delays due to residents’ reluctance to evacuate, slowed food deliveries due to blocked routes, and limited use of jet skis in deep water. Evacuation priorities are being managed through a triage system, while communication problems in several areas have complicated the movement of supplies and personnel.

Central authorities have cleared all agencies to move into affected zones without waiting for field confirmations, allowing the use of boats, helicopters, and aerial supply drops whenever conditions permit. The province has requested more boats for Bang Klam, Sadao, and Khlong Hoi Khong, as well as additional Navy support. The 2nd Naval Area Command has prepared crews, inflatable boats, and equipment drawn from resources linked to HTMS Chakri Naruebet.





Public health officials reported significant pressure on the medical system, including shortages of oxygen and critical care equipment. About 50 ventilator-dependent patients have already been relocated, though only four helicopters are available for medical transfers. Plans are underway for mobile medical teams, an emergency coordination center at Prince of Songkla University, and temporary shelters at Hat Yai Airport, assisted by teams from Songkhla and Phatthalung hospitals.

The Songkhla Provincial Public Relations Office confirmed that national broadcasters have shifted programming to continuous flood coverage, providing updates on water levels, travel restrictions, utility disruptions, evacuation routes, and designated transport points. Authorities intend to maintain steady communication to help residents navigate the emergency with clearer, real-time information. (NNT)



































