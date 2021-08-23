Updates on Thailand’s measures to contain the outbreak and Samui Plus program

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+17,491)
- CCSA reports that around 6000 breach of COVID-19 measures including those who travel between the provinces of the ‘Dark Red Zone and the ‘Red Zone’
- From February 28 to August 22, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 27 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 206,820 doses have been administered yesterday
- The Public Health Ministry has signed a contract to purchase another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, raising the total to 30 million doses for delivery by the end of this year
- Surat Thani province will continue the “Samui Plus” program to attract vaccinated foreign tourists, with Bangkok Airways set to resume flights between Phuket and Samui Island on August 25th. Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto said on Friday that 257 inoculated foreign tourists had traveled to Samui, after spending two weeks in Phuket under the “sandbox” scheme
- CCSA has approved the proposal of organizing some international sporting events. The Sporting events including FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held in coming months with strict measures in place to ensure visitor and staff safety (NNT)