Updates on entry requirements into Thailand, nightlife reopening and more

Reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) regarding Thailand’s COVID-19 situation

Highlight:

Entry requirements into Thailand:

Thai nationals

– Beginning on 1 June 2022, Thai nationals coming to Thailand can now enter without quarantine and COVID-19 test (for fully vaccinated travelers), nor Thailand Pass.

– Must present a certificate of vaccination or if unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated, an RT-PCR/ Professional ATK COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure. Thai nationals can enter Thailand via every border checkpoint (for land travel).







Foreign nationals

– For foreign nationals, entry requirements as of yesterday have also been significantly eased. All that is needed, includes the following;

– Registration on Thailand Pass, to attach the following documents: (1) a valid Passport, (2) a certificate of vaccination or if unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated, an RT-PCR/Professional ATK COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure, and (3) Proof of medical treatment coverage (minimum coverage 10,000 USD).

– Receive Thailand Pass QR Code within 1-2 hours.





– When you arrive at the airport in your country of departure and when landing, the Airlines and Disease Control Officers will check your documents.

– Airlines are required to pre-check for Thailand Pass QR code prior to issuing boarding pass to travelers coming to Thailand. Upon arrival, travelers are required to go through the usual checks at the airport.

– Thailand Pass is now functioning as a pre-arrival registration for foreign travelers. It is worth mentioning that it is not an approval system, but a registration system.

Announcement of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Temporary Closure of Premises

– Entertainment venues and any establishments providing similar services to those of entertainment venues, such as pubs, bars, karaoke shops or other similar venues shall still be temporarily closed, except for venues having passed the test according to the COVID-19 prevention and safety standard called “Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus” and those that have gained permission from the district office in charge of the area can be opened for operations.



– The provision of services, selling, and consuming liquor or alcoholic drinks on premises is now allowed until 24.00 hrs.

– Service providers and personnel need to be fully vaccinated and have had booster doses, and undergo random ATK checks.

– Other establishments that can now be opened if complying with disease control and prevention measures prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health include:

– Medical clinics for beauty service, beauty salons and barber shops, manicure and pedicure shops, and premises for tattooing or piercing of skin;







– Spas and Thai traditional massage;

– Gyms or fitness centers;

– Theatres, playhouses, folklore performances;

– Bath services, steam bath and herbal steam.

– As it has been widely reported, the Ministry of Public health is indeed considering lowering the alert level from level 3 to level 2, which in essence means that there would be more of a focus on the severe cases and at-risk groups rather than restrictions that apply to the general population. However, this has yet to be decided. This is a very good indication that we continue to adjust and adapt to an improving situation.

Update on monkeypox

– In spite of a report of the detection of monkeypox in a traveler who reached Australia after a 2-hour transit in Bangkok, there are currently no monkeypox cases in Thailand.







– The Ministry of Public Health, however, asked hospitals and healthcare facilities to continuously monitor for possible infections. Screening protocols for international arrivals to prevent the introduction of monkeypox have also been activated. Travelers, especially those from at-risk countries, who have a fever over 38 degrees Celsius along with at least one other symptom – such as sore throat, headache, myalgia, swollen lymph nodes and rashes – will be examined.







– The ministry has ordered hospitals, skincare clinics and clinics for sexually transmitted diseases to be on high alert for potential monkeypox infections, while also preparing laboratories, medical supplies and disease investigation teams.

The CCSA briefing from now on will be reduced to twice a month, every other Thursday, except when the general CCSA meeting chaired by the Prime Minister falls on a Friday, which would then be the date of that briefing for that week. (PRD)































