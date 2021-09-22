Updates on air, sea and land travel within Thailand

This is the third update (Sept. 22) on the status of interprovincial travel between the dark-red zone provinces and other areas, which was resumed from 1 September, 2021.

Air Travel

Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International (THAI) is offering twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket.

-Flight TG922 every Thursday from 2 September – 28 October, 2021.

-Flight TG916 every Friday from 3 September – 29 October, 2021.

Meanwhile, THAI announced that its domestic executive lounges at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport are back in service as of 1 September, 2021.

Bangkok Airways (UPDATED)

From 1 October, Bangkok Airways will resume the Bangkok-Trat service with three flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This latest announcement will bring the number of the airline’s domestic service to 8 routes, including the following 7 routes.







-Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Samui 3 flights daily. In addition, it is offering 2 sealed route flights daily for transit/transfer international passengers under the Samui Plus programme connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ko Samui

-Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Chiang Mai 1 flight daily

-Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Phuket 1 flight daily

-Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Lampang 4 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday



-Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Sukhothai 3 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

-Samui-Phuket 1 flight daily for international passengers extending their Phuket Sandbox stay with the Samui Plus programme

-Samui-Singapore 3 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday for international passengers under the Samui Plus programme

More information at www.bangkokair.com, Call Centre Tel. 1771, or +66 (0) 270-6699, Email [email protected], or PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.







Nok Air

Nok Air is back in service at Don Mueang International Airport from 1 September, 2021, to Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Hat Yai, Lampang, Loei, Mae Sot, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Ranong, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

There are guaranteed flights for passengers who reserve seats in/from Don Mueang International Airport during 27 August-7 September, 2021, and travel dates from 1-7 September, 2021.

More information at www.nokair.com, via the Nok Air Sales Counter, or Call Centre Tel. 1318.









Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia will be back in service at Don Mueang International Airport from 3 September, 2021, to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

More information at www.airasia.com.







Thai Lion Air

Thai Lion Air is back in service at Don Mueang International Airport from 1 September, 2021.

It is offering a 1.9.2021 Promotion offers all-in fares from 800 Baht one-way on all domestic routes with free baggage allowance of 10 kg (maximum 1 baggage).️ Booking period is from 1-5 September, 2021, for travel between 1 September-31 December, 2021.

Passengers are asked to travel safely; wear a mask during their flight, wash their hands with alcohol spray or gel, and maintain social distancing.

More information at www.lionairthai.com.



Thai Smile Airways

Thai Smile Airways has announced resumption of some of its domestic flights (round trip) from 1-30 September, 2021. These are to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

More information at www.thaismileair.com, via the Smile Service Centre at airports, or the Smile Call Centre Tel. 1181 or +66 (0) 2118-8888, or Email: [email protected]







Thai VietJet Air

Thai VietJet Air has resumed its entire domestic flight network at Suvarnabhumi Airport from 1 September, 2021, flying to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

The airline has also resumed its services at Don Mueang International Airport from 1 September, 2021.







Meanwhile, the airline has scheduled to commence its direct Bangkok-Taipei flights on 20 October, 2021, (with sealed domestic Phuket Sandbox flight connections available).

It will also begin its Bangkok-Singapore and Phuket-Singapore services on 21 October, 2021.

More information at www.vietjetair.com.









Bus Travel

Interprovincial Bus

The Transport Company will open 26 Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern bus routes on 1 September, 2021.

Northern (8 routes)

Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Khlong Lan, Bangkok-Lom Kao, Bangkok-Mae Sai, Bangkok-Mae Sot, Bangkok-Pa Daet-Chiang Khong, Bangkok-Thung Chang, and Bangkok-Uttaradit.







Northeastern and Eastern (10 routes)

Bangkok-Buri Ram, Bangkok-Chanthaburi-Trat, Bangkok-Loei-Chiang Khan, Bangkok-Mukdahan, Bangkok-Nakhon Phanom, Bangkok-Nong Bua Lamphu, Bangkok-Rattanaburi, Bangkok-Saraburi, Bangkok-Surin, and Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani.

Southern (8 routes)

Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Hat Yai, Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Ko Samui, Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Krabi, Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Phuket, Bangkok-Songkhla, Bangkok-Su-ngai Kolok, Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Takua Pa-Khok Kloi, and Bangkok (Mo Chit 2)-Trang-Satun.



Bus passengers are asked to comply with public health measures; such as, social distancing, wearing cloth masks or hygienic masks at all times, washing hands frequently, and registering through the Thai Chana application.

For more information on bus travel, contact bus ticket offices at bus terminals across the country, the Call Centre 1490, or bus terminals 24 hours a day.







Train Travel (UPDATED)

From 23 September, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has resumed the service of 18 trains, but the service will stop during the night-time curfew in the 29 dark-red zone provinces, between 21.00-04.00 Hrs. These additional trains followed the resumption of 20 social trains from 15 September.

Northern Routes

(NEW) Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai – Bangkok

Bangkok – Taphan Hin, Taphan Hin – Bangkok

Bangkok – Lopburi, Lopburi – Bangkok









Northeastern Routes

(NEW) Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani, Ubon Ratchathani – Bangkok

Bangkok – Surin, Surin – Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima – Surin, Surin – Nakhon Ratchasima

Kaeng Khoi Junction – Bua Yai Junction, Bua Yai Junction – Kaeng Khoi Junction

Eastern Routes

Bangkok – Kabin Buri, Kabin Buri – Bangkok

Bangkok – Ban Khlong Luek check-point, Ban Khlong Luek check-point – Bangkok, Aranyaprathet – Bangkok, Aranyaprathet – Bangkok



Southern Routes

(NEW) Bangkok – Surat Thani, Surat Thani – Bangkok / Bangkok – Hat Yai, Hat Yai – Bangkok / Bangkok – Trang, Trang – Bangkok / Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Si Thammarat – Bangkok

(NEW) Meanwhile, there are adjustments of origin/destination stations of 2 trains: The Bangkok – Thung Song Junction has been changed to Bangkok – Su-ngai Kolok – Bangkok.







Bangkok-Hua Hin, Hua Hin-Bangkok

Phatthalung – Su-ngai Kolok-Phatthalung, Su-ngai Kolok- Phatthalung

Maeklong Routes

Mae Klong – Ban Laem, Ban Laem – Mae Klong

Meanwhile, the SRT’s existing trains on selected Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Eastern Lines continue as usual.

These include the recently opened round-trip local trains on the Southern Line (Yala-Su-ngai Kolok-Yala route), and the adjustments of origin/destination stations of 4 trains:









The Surat Thani-Yala-Surat Thani has been changed to Surat Thani-Su-ngai Kolok-Surat Thani.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat-Yala-Nakhon Si Thammarat has been changed to Nakhon Si Thammarat-Su-ngai Kolok- Nakhon Si Thammarat.

For more information, contact the SRT Customer Service Centre on 1690 24-hours a day., or the Facebook fan page of the PR team, State Railway of Thailand.



Boat Travel

Trat, Laem Sok Pier-Ko Kut

Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran

Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran continues to operate a daily service between Ko Kut and Laem Sok Pier. Departure from Ko Kut is at 10.00 Hrs. and return departure at 14.20 Hrs.







The company is also offering a special charter private catamaran between Laem Sok and Ko Kut. This is suitable for groups and large families, and for care of the elderly and pregnant women. The hirer can choose the travel times. More information is available at (+66) 061 689 9222.

Surat Thani, Don Sak-Samui and Don Sak-Pha-ngan

Raja Ferry Port

The company continues to operate the following routes as normal:

Don Sak-Samui and Samui-Don Sak from 05.00-18.00 Hrs. everyday.

Samui-Pha-ngan: Last departure is at 19.00 hrs.







For the Don Sak-Pha-ngan and Pha-ngan-Don Sak routes, passengers can transit at Samui.

More information is available at FB:rajaferryport or via Line :@rajaferryport

Seatran Ferry

The company is offering a ferry service for passengers and vehicles on the Don Sak-Samui route, from 06.00-17.00 Hrs. everyday.

More information is available at FB: SeatranFerry or via www.seatranferry.com.









Chumphon/Surat Thani

Lomlahkkhirin High-speed Ferries

The company is offering a high-speed boat service for passengers on the Samui-Pha-ngan-Tao route every day, and on the Chumphon-Tao route every Friday-Sunday.

More information is available at FB: lomlahk or via www.lomlahk.com.



Bangkok

Saen Saep boat service

The Saen Saep boat service will run only one boat trip per hour, with the first boat leaving Wat Si Bun Rueang Pier at 05.30 Hrs. and the last boat leaving Pratunam Pier at 20.00 Hrs. The service will stop completely every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on all public holidays. These changes are in place until further notice. (TAT)



























