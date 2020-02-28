UNHCR praises Thailand’s fight to end statelessness

BANGKOK – The administration of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha received praise in 2016 from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Thailand, concerning the government’s efforts to end statelessness, after the Cabinet approved guidelines and measures to help some 80,000 stateless persons in Thailand, allowing them the chance to apply for Thai citizenship should they meet all the requirements.







UNHCR’s Representative in Thailand Ruvendrini Menikdiwela said that the Cabinet resolution signified the Thai government’s intention to end statelessness, especially among children.

Thailand has officially recognized the UNHCR’s #IBelong campaign to end statelessness by 2020. Thailand is now the leader of a group of friends involved in this campaign.

The UNHCR representative said today the international community welcomes Thailand’s commitment to solving the nationality issue. The UNCHR will be working together with the Thai government to transform this promise into action plans to achieve expected outcomes.

