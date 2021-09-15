UNESCO prepares to declare Thailand’s Doi Chiang Dao in Chiang Mai a new biosphere reserve

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has revealed that UNESCO is preparing to announce Doi Chiang Dao, part of a karst geological mountain range in Chiang Mai province, as a new biosphere reserve.

The department said Thai government representatives will attend the online International Coordinating Council of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program’s review of 22 areas, including Doi Chiang Dao, to be listed as biosphere reserves on Wednesday (Sep 15).







Doi Chiang Dao is located in Ban Pang Ma-O in Chiang Dao district, which is part of the upper Ping River basin, where the ecosystem has been protected by the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary for four decades. The surrounding area is home to protected animals, such as gorals and serows.



The Thai Cabinet has already approved the limestone mountain’s nomination as it has an abundance of rare wild flora and fauna and is diverse in ethnic groups, with Tai Yai, Hmong, Lahu, Lishu and Paganyaw, including Lanna culture. (NNT)

































